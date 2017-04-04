Posted on

Miami Open winner Roger Federer is also a really fashionable guy

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Haven’t had enough of Roger Federer yet?

Pick up the latest issue of GQ.

The men’s magazine caught up with the Swiss tennis star, who just won the Miami Open against Rafael Nadal. The handsome Swissman covers the April Style Bible and discusses the next chapter of his career.

“Every time it’s been: I’m happy to go. I’m still doing the right thing in my heart. It’s a test,” he said.

Tennis has been his passion a while, and he has worked hard at since turning pro and hitting the sport’s radar in 2001 at age 19. The then 35-year-old played Pete Sampras in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

“I realized, Oh My God. There’s so much more to tennis than just practice in a cold hall somewhere in Switzerland. This is what tennis could be about. I realized, I want to be back on the court one day, I’d love to compete with these guys on a regular basis,” said the married father of two (!) sets of twins (wife is Swiss tennis player Mirka Vavrinec). “All of a sudden it started to make sense: Why you’re doing weights. Why you’re running. Why you arrive early at a tournament. Why you try to sleep well at night. We just started to understand the importance of every single detail. Because it makes a difference.”

