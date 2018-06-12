Rising pop star Kali Uchis sings a song about Miami. Now she’ll be here in the flesh.

We can’t wait to see Kali Uchis in Miami.

The pop singer, known for her latest single, “Get Up,” will grace us with her presence at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale in October.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday: www.livenation.com and all Ticketmaster outlets or charge by phone, 800-745-3000.

The rising star will likely sing her eponymous track about our town with such lyrics as, “Got myself a visa and started catching flight to where the grass is greener. Live fast and never die. I’m moving at the speed of light. I’ll take your money, raise the price. Blow up the spot like dynamite.”

Born in Colombia, Uchis and her family moved to the U.S. when she was a child. In 2012, she hit the ground running, with the 40-minute mixtape “Drunken Babble.”

Within three years, she had several singles to her credit, including “Know What I Want” and “Lottery,” as well as collaborations with GoldLink (“Divine”) and Major Lazer (“Wave”).