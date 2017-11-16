Remember THE T shirt?

CNN’S New Day co-host Chris Cuomo is talking about it.

The journalist chatted with Access Hollywood Live on Thursday about the article of clothing that landed him a whole new set of fans.

The reporter, who is featured in this week’s People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, drove the Internet crazy back in September when viewers noticed his toned physique under his t-shirt during his Hurricane Irma reporting in Miami Beach.

Instead of basking in his newfound celebrity status, the married dad feels guilty that Irma victims were overshadowed.

“I don’t want to cheapen what those people are living through because I had a t-shirt on,” Cuomo said. “I will not wear that shirt again.”

The exercise enthusiast, who stays in shape with cross fit and fight training, shared some shocking news: That shirt was an extra large.

“Every shirt I wear is an extra large. That shirt was an extra large. They are all extra-large shirts. I am, unfortunately, I am just a little too large.”

Sorry to break it to you. While Cuomo may have looked hot, he probably didn’t smell so great.

“I had that shirt on for four days.”