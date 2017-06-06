Rihanna is not fat, and refuses to be body shamed
It’s a great week for women who aren’t exactly a size zero.
Exhibit A: Halle Berry, who cradled her stomach for whatever reason on the red carpet at the Butterfly Ball in L.A. the other night.
For a hot Internet minute everyone and their mother thought the actress was pregnant at age 50!!!
Whoa. Hold up.
Later Berry Instagrammed: Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉
Exhibit B: Rihanna. Soon after an article on sports blog Barstool Sports appeared entitled: “Is Rihanna Going To Make Being Fat the Hot New Trend?” the singer posted a funny meme of a before and after picture of rapper Gucci Mane (the blogger has since been fired and we are not going to publish the writer’s name to give him even more publicity).
Meanwhile, Rihanna’s in Miami, filming a music video in Little Haiti with DJ Khaled. For the record: SHE DID NOT LOOK FAT.
Living well is the best revenge. Eating well, too.
Hope she has a few nice meals while here.