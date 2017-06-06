Posted on

Rihanna is not fat, and refuses to be body shamed

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

It’s a great week for women who aren’t exactly a size zero.

Exhibit A: Halle Berry, who cradled her stomach for whatever reason on the red carpet at the Butterfly Ball in L.A. the other night.

For a hot Internet minute everyone and their mother thought the actress was pregnant at age 50!!!

Whoa. Hold up.

Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Later Berry Instagrammed: Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉

Exhibit B: Rihanna. Soon after an article on sports blog Barstool Sports appeared entitled:  “Is Rihanna Going To Make Being Fat the Hot New Trend?” the singer posted a funny meme of a before and after picture of rapper Gucci Mane (the blogger has since been fired and we are not going to publish the writer’s name to give him even more publicity).

😢

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

 
Meanwhile, Rihanna’s in Miami, filming a music video in Little Haiti with DJ Khaled. For the record: SHE DID NOT LOOK FAT. 
 
Living well is the best revenge. Eating well, too.
 
Hope she has a few nice meals while here. 
 

