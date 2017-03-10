Posted on

Rihanna grabs cocktails in bikini while in Miami

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Thanks Daily Mail. You guys did a great job capturing Rihanna at her, um, finest.

Hmm, not exactly.

The candid shots of the superstar in Miami Beach on Wednesday weren’t like most those red carpet pap pics we see of her.

The 29-year-old Barbudian was photographed getting her frozen drink on poolside at a superglam Miami Beach hotel.
 

RiRi had on an itty bitty bikini top with a peekaboo, beaded caftan (semi) covering her bod up.

Her makeup was perfect, and she is drop dead gorgeous, so she really has nothing to fret about.

We do have to wonder what she thinks of the news that her ex, Drake, was hooking up with Jennifer Lopez, but has moved on to Alex Rodriguez.

Got a score card?

Her other ex, Chris Brown? No comment.

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists Forget hot dogs. Joey Chestnut is here for the croqueta-eating contest
Tourists Dance your way through Little Havana at Calle Ocho Street Festival

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Losers forget to book Miami tour stops. These artists know what’s up
Miami Guide
Ultimate Guide to Miami’s Museums
Meet the Haitian-born carpenter who helped revive Wynwood
Tourists Japanese-influenced Argentine cuisine? Hai and sí, says this South Beach hotel.
The Delano has reinvented pancakes.
Tourists 5 South Beach restaurants that will make you a date-night hero
Top Spots For Indian Food In Miami
Tourists In praise of BOGOS. Wine BOGOS, that is.
Tourists 11 New Things To Do On Your Next Key West Trip
8 Movies You Can’t Miss at the 2017 Miami Film Festival