Where were you Monday night while Rihanna was at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex?

by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

NO FAIR! 

While you were in your Snuggie cozying up on the couch on a rainy Monday night, Rihanna was work-work-work-work-working it at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, filming a video with DJ Khaled and R&B star Bryson Tiller.

It wasn’t a huge secret because LHCC posted a request for “Vendors needed for Rihanna music video tonight in Little Haiti from 7pm to 2am at the Caribbean Marketplace.”

The video is for a song that’s part of Khaled’s upcoming album “Grateful,” featuring collabs with everyone from Beyonce and Jay Z to Chance the Rapper.

RiRi looks like she is going full on “Lemonade” with her striking yellow get up. 

Khaled, for his part, took to Instagram to shut down the naysayers that thought he couldn’t get Rihanna to give up some vocals. 

Khaled seemed to think that “they” didn’t want him to get Rihanna to collaborate with him. Check out his instagram from May 24. 

“They” got shut down, again. 

