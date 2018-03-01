Ricky Martin arrives at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Ricky Martin just premiered the video for his latest track “Fiebre” featuring Wisin and Yandel, and it’s — in a word — hot.

Yep, the video is just as steamy as the Spanish language song, translated as “Fever.”

Here are some lyrics to get you going: “I lose my sense. It’s going down slowly for me. From the neck to the navel. And you know, there’s no cure. And I’m losing manners. Education and composure. Fever, that does not rest. And going down slowly.”

There’s also a romantic element to the song (Martin just got married to artist Jwan Yosef): “I spend every day thinking of you/ And your black eyes, and your beautiful laughter/ I spend every day thinking of you/ And between your arms I lose my head. Tell me what do I do to take away my sorrows?/ For my heart can’t put up with all this pressure.”

The orange tinted video, featuring scantily clad dancers and shot in Puerto Vallarta, was helmed by award-winning director Carlos Pérez, the creative director of Miami based production company Elastic People. Previous visitors to Mexico may recognize the famous sights in the shots including Hacienda Jalisco and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Several costars lie all over each other during the shoot in– how can we put this delicately? — relaxed poses.

“Fiebre” is one of the first projects newly reunited reggaeton duo Wisin y Yandel have worked on since parting ways in 2013. They’ll be heading out on a world tour, with dates to be announced soon.