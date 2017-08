Forget Miami. Ricky Martin’s livin’ the vida loca in Vegas

Wanna hear all about it?

“Ricky Martin: Behind The Vegas Residency,” a one-hour special showing how the “Livin the Vida Loca” singer prepped for his spanking new On Sept. 4, VH1 will aira one-hour special showing how the “Livin the Vida Loca” singer prepped for his spanking new Sin City residency , which runs through Sept 23.

The cable network promises “every candid moment, career flashback and intimate encounter with his friends and family.” Martin recently wrapped filming American Crime Story, playing Antonio D’Amico, Gianni Versace’s boyfriend of 15 years.