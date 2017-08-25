Forget Miami. Ricky Martin’s livin’ the vida loca in Vegas
Ricky Martin has so moved on from Miami.
To Vegas.
Wanna hear all about it?
On Sept. 4, VH1 will air “Ricky Martin: Behind The Vegas Residency,” a one-hour special showing how the “Livin the Vida Loca” singer prepped for his spanking new Sin City residency, which runs through Sept 23.
The cable network promises “every candid moment, career flashback and intimate encounter with his friends and family.” Martin recently wrapped filming American Crime Story, playing Antonio D’Amico, Gianni Versace’s boyfriend of 15 years.
His portrayal was slammed by the Italian model as “ridiculous.”
So maybe the hip swiveling former Menudo member should stick to singing?