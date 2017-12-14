Ricky Martin arrives at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

It’s about to get very VIP in about a week up in here.

MSC Cruises has announced a celebrity lineup for the upcoming christening ceremony for MSC Seaside on Dec 21 at PortMiami.

MSC Cruises is all set for a major christening ceremony for its newest cruise ship MSC Seaside.

The ship will have its naming ceremony on Dec. 21 at the port downtown during an exclusive event with an impressive lineup of celebrities.

Pop superstar Ricky Martin will headline, performing some of his greatest hits, while Extra personality Mario Lopez hosts.

World-famous tenor, Andrea Bocelli will also take the stage to provide an epic classical performance.

Among the other guests expected is Miami football legend Dan Marino and Italian acting legend Sophia Loren, who is set to smash the ceremonial bottle over the bow.

The MSC Seaside is currently cruising in Europe after just entering service and being delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. She will sail year-round from the bustling South Florida port and offer Caribbean cruises.

Cruise Critic editors voted it 2017’s best new ocean ship. So it’s a pretty big deal.

Oh, sorry, but the christening ceremony for MSC Seaside is private but will be broadcast live on Facebook and on MSC’s website.