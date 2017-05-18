Posted on

‘Versace’ star Ricky Martin shows off fit body and behind the scenes action

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2015 file photo, Ricky Martin arrives at the at 2015 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews in Beverly Hills, Calif. Martin said he recently proposed to conceptual artist Jwan Yosef, whom he met a year ago after becoming a fan of Yosefs work. This is the first marriage for each. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Ricky Martin, method actor?

The singer turned actor is trying to delve deep for his role in Versace: American Crime Story, currently shooting in SoBe.

He plays the partner of Gianni Versace, who was gunned down in front of his home almost 20 years ago. 

On Thursday, the “Living the Vida Loca” singer was pictured shirtless, and tattooless, on the set at the actual mansion. 

Chaos.

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

The 45-year-old entertainer displayed his ripped physique with no sign of the body art that primarily adorns his upper arms and shoulders. 

Versace’s longtime boyfriend Antonio D’Amico did not have body ink and Martin proudly has quite a bit as evidenced on his Instagram account. Aht the magic of makeup!

Ready, set, go.

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

The former Menudo star has been putting in the work to make sure his body is all that can be.

Check out what he and the other stars of the FX anthology are up to on Martin’s social media, where he is documenting some scenes as well as off set fun with creator Ryan Murphy and costar Edgar Ramirez, who plays Versace, as well as others.

Miami nights, Miami vibes. #hatwithamatch 🔥#ACSVersace

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

 

 

