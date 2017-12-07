The events of Miami Art Week keep everyone busy – especially the Art Basel celebrities.

The famous were out in force Wednesday night at The Beach Club at 1 Hotel South Beach, where international art powerbrokers Hauser & Wirth hosted a party honoring American artist Mark Bradford.

The standout guest for many was singer/actor Ricky Martin. But others were wooed by the presence of real royalty in the form of a dewy-looking Duchess of York and her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who happens to be a director at Hauser & Wirth.

Barry Sternlicht, Owen Wilson and Mark Bradford at The Beach Club. BFA Freelancers

Also spotted – and this no surprise – was last year’s most ubiquitous Art Basel scene chaser, Owen Wilson. Also there: Mark Ronson (who spun, of course), singer Ellie Goulding, Diplo and rumored Vladimir Putin fling Wendi Murdoch, the ex of Rupert.

Princess Eugenie, Wendi Murdoch, Mark Guiducci and Xin Li at The Beach Club. BFA Freelancers

The Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice, artist Mark Bradford and Princess Eugenie. BFA Freelancers