Ricky Martin and real princesses add star power to Art Basel party
The events of Miami Art Week keep everyone busy – especially the Art Basel celebrities.
The famous were out in force Wednesday night at The Beach Club at 1 Hotel South Beach, where international art powerbrokers Hauser & Wirth hosted a party honoring American artist Mark Bradford.
The standout guest for many was singer/actor Ricky Martin. But others were wooed by the presence of real royalty in the form of a dewy-looking Duchess of York and her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who happens to be a director at Hauser & Wirth.
Also spotted – and this no surprise – was last year’s most ubiquitous Art Basel scene chaser, Owen Wilson. Also there: Mark Ronson (who spun, of course), singer Ellie Goulding, Diplo and rumored Vladimir Putin fling Wendi Murdoch, the ex of Rupert.