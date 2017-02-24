Marriage bombshell: Jose Fernandez reportedly had wife before MLB debut

The Miami Herald has learned that Jose Fernandez, the Miami Marlins’ star pitcher who died in a boating accident in September, was married to a woman named Alejandra Baleato Marichal before he threw his first pitch for the Marlins.

The State of Florida Marriage Record , obtained by the Herald, notes that Fernandez and Marichal were married Dec. 2, 2012, in Tampa. They were both 20 at the time.

Reached on Friday, Marichal, of Tampa, confirmed she was married to Fernandez, from 2012 to about 2014. “It was very short,” she said of the marriage.

The two dated starting in 2009. She said his death was very difficult, although she was able to make it down to memorial services in Miami.

Staff writers David Ovalle and Susan Miller Degnan contributed to this report.