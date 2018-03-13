Wisin is in the midst of a legal nightmare.

The reggaeton star recently filed a $ 1 million lawsuit in Miami against his former personal manager Armando Lozano, a fairly big name in the Latin music industry.

According to court documents, the “Todo Comienza En La Disco” singer (born Juan Luis Morera Luna) alleges that Lozano owes him for breach of contract and is seeking punitive damages during the time Lozano managed him between 2014 and 2015.

The most recent motion, filed last week, describes Lozano as an “unlicensed talent agent,” who became “the recipient of all of the gross income derived by the Plaintiff from his touring and endorsements.”

“Defendant Lozano did not segregate Plaintiff’s earned income,” adds the complaint. “He used Plaintiff’s money to pay his own bills. Lozano did not account to Plaintiff, nor did Lozano pay to Plaintiff the monies due to Plaintiff.”

The Latin Grammy winner, 39, claims his ex promoter improperly charged, diverted and unduly subtracted royalties, as well as fees and performance expenses for the singer’s performances.

Wisin first filed a complaint against Lozano and his company, ZZINC Group, last May, reports Billboard.

It alleged breach of oral management agreement and breach of fiduciary duty.

The website for Lozano’s company, listed at 5020 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, is currently down.

“This is an important case that demonstrates the damage that can happen to an artist who blindly trusts a commercial or personal manager who controls their money,” said Richard C. Wolfe of Wolfe Law Miami in a statement Monday.

At least Wisin, who is now managed by WK Entertainment, has some money making possibilities on the horizon.

The married father of two reunites with Yandel for a concert as part of their “Como Antes” (Like Before) tour in NYC this summer.

And his latest song – a collaboration with Mexican pop-rock trio Reik and Latin star Ozuna called “Me Niego” (I Won’t Do It) – is currently zooming up the charts.