Real Housewives star Kathy Wakile at SoBe fest event

Not just chefs are in town for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Reality stars, too.

On Thursday night, ,the Tourist Office of Spain hosted a party to give a few luminaries an, um, taste of what its country has to offer.

Guests at the event, held at AC Hotels in Miami Beach, included “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Kathy and Rich Wakile as well as NFL-er Wes Saunders.

The evening included multiple experiences to include a ‘Welcome to Spain’ happy hour with Spanish wine, passed tapas (appetizers, to you and me), and an interactive chef’s cooking demo with award winning Spanish Chef Tomas Cuadrado where guests participated in making their own Spanish Tortilla.

A highlight had to be a Flamenco flash mob that surprised guests as 15 dancers took over the venue and made some serious noise.

Ole!