Posted on

Real Housewives star Kathy Wakile at SoBe fest event

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Not just chefs are in town for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Reality stars, too.

On Thursday night, ,the Tourist Office of Spain hosted a party to give a few luminaries an, um, taste of what its country has to offer.

Guests at the event, held at AC Hotels in Miami Beach, included “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Kathy and Rich Wakile as well as NFL-er Wes Saunders.

The evening included multiple experiences to include a ‘Welcome to Spain’ happy hour with Spanish wine, passed tapas (appetizers, to you and me), and an interactive chef’s cooking demo with award winning Spanish Chef Tomas Cuadrado where guests participated in making their own Spanish Tortilla.

A highlight had to be a Flamenco flash mob that surprised guests as 15 dancers took over the venue and made some serious noise.

Ole!

 

 

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

The Best Unofficial Events of SOBEWFF 2017
Tourists Top 10 Miami Hotels For Foodies During SOBEWFF

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Top 5 Balling Out events at the 2017 South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Miami Guide
Where to find cigars in Miami
These restaurants were local favorites. Then SOBEWFF made them international stars
Put an end to your sugar cravings at these SOBEWFF events
The official SOBEWFF late night party guide
Vegan and Vegetarian Guide To South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Tourists Eats, Rhymes & Life: A Tribe Called Quest rapper gets cooking in Miami
Tourists These students created a burger and a beer. Now they’re going to SOBEWFF
Music, Seinfeld, basketball and more for your weekend – Feb. 24 – 26
Greek food and culture will get the spotlight at this Miami festival