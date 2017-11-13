Posted on

Ready for it? Taylor Swift announces Miami stop for ‘Reputation’ Stadium Tour

By Chloe HerringFor Miami.com

Taylor Swift announced the stops on the United States leg of her “Reputation” Stadium Tour on Monday.

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old songstress performed songs “Ready for It?” and “Call It What You Want” on Saturday Night Live alongside host Tiffany Haddish. Her performance came two days on the heels of the official release of sixth studio album “Reputation,” which was made available online and in stores on Nov. 9.

Swift will open her tour on May 8 in Arizona. She will make a stop in Miami on Aug. 18 at the Hard Rock Stadium — one of two Florida stops. The other Florida city on the “Reputation” Stadium Tour is at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Swift was last in concert in Miami for her “1989” album in October 2015 — a year after the record’s release. “1989” garnered rave reviews, in addition to winning the 2015 Grammy for Album of the Year, and solidified the artist’s transition from country crossover to pop princess.

Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” was released on Nov. 9, 2017. Mert & Marcus

Concert tickets will be available on the “Bad Blood” singer’s birthday, Dec. 13. Swift’s North American leg of the “Reputation” Stadium Tour ends on Oct. 6, but the singer is expected to announce further tour dates for the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

 

