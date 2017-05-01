Ray Allen’s famous NBA Finals shot pays off for diabetes research

Retired Heat player Ray Allen and his wife Shannon were a slam dunk Saturday at the sold-out Out of the Kitchen Diabetes Research Institute fundraiser at the St. Regis Bal Harbour hosted by Bravo TV “Top Chef” Fan Favorite and celeb Chef Sam Talbot and CBS Miami Entertainment and Lifestyle Reporter Lisa Petrillo.

Allen, Shannon and their son Walker auctioned off two pictures on canvas of Allen’s famous Game 6 NBA Finals shot with the Miami Heat for $10,000. Allen signed those on the spot. He also raised an additional $20,000 by asking the audience to donate to fund a cure.

Ten-year-old Walker, who has been living with Type 1 Diabetes since he was 18 months old, got on the mic to thank the audience, which kvelled over the mini Allen as much as they did the food.

And about that food: the list of participating chefs was impressive:

Chef Wolfgang Birk , Area 31

, Area 31 Chef Franck Steigerwald & Chef Anastasios Chasekioglou , Atlantikos at the St. Regis Bal Harbour

& Chef , Atlantikos at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Chef Dustin Ward , BLT Prime

, BLT Prime Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli , Glass & Vine

, Glass & Vine Chef Sean Brasel , Meat Market

, Meat Market Chef Bobby Frank , Mignonette

, Mignonette Chef Adrienne Grenier , 3030 Ocean

, 3030 Ocean Chef Scott Linquist , Coyo Taco/Olla

, Coyo Taco/Olla Chef Nicole Votano

Chef Jamarr Massey , GROWN

, GROWN Chef Alex Becker , Kuro

, Kuro Chef Mike Pirolo , Macchialina

, Macchialina Chef Tim Andriola , Timo

Chef Jhonnatan Contreras , Toro Toro

Chef Adrianne Calvo , Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar

, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar Chef Sebastian Fernandez , 33 Kitchen

, 33 Kitchen Chef Raul A. Del Pozo , Lightkeepers at The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne

, Lightkeepers at The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne Chef Fabien Gnemmi , Burlock Coast at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale

, Burlock Coast at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale Chef Dimitris Harvalis , Elia Gourmet

, Elia Gourmet Chef Brad Kilgore of Alter

of Alter Chef Dave Hackett of The Biltmore Hotel Miami