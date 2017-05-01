Ray Allen’s famous NBA Finals shot pays off for diabetes research
Retired Heat player Ray Allen and his wife Shannon were a slam dunk Saturday at the sold-out Out of the Kitchen Diabetes Research Institute fundraiser at the St. Regis Bal Harbour hosted by Bravo TV “Top Chef” Fan Favorite and celeb Chef Sam Talbot and CBS Miami Entertainment and Lifestyle Reporter Lisa Petrillo.
Allen, Shannon and their son Walker auctioned off two pictures on canvas of Allen’s famous Game 6 NBA Finals shot with the Miami Heat for $10,000. Allen signed those on the spot. He also raised an additional $20,000 by asking the audience to donate to fund a cure.
Ten-year-old Walker, who has been living with Type 1 Diabetes since he was 18 months old, got on the mic to thank the audience, which kvelled over the mini Allen as much as they did the food.
And about that food: the list of participating chefs was impressive:
- Chef Wolfgang Birk, Area 31
- Chef Franck Steigerwald & Chef Anastasios Chasekioglou, Atlantikos at the St. Regis Bal Harbour
- Chef Dustin Ward, BLT Prime
- Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli, Glass & Vine
- Chef Sean Brasel, Meat Market
- Chef Bobby Frank, Mignonette
- Chef Adrienne Grenier, 3030 Ocean
- Chef Scott Linquist, Coyo Taco/Olla
- Chef Nicole Votano
- Chef Jamarr Massey, GROWN
- Chef Alex Becker, Kuro
- Chef Mike Pirolo, Macchialina
- Chef Tim Andriola, Timo
- Chef Jhonnatan Contreras, Toro Toro
- Chef Adrianne Calvo, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Chef Sebastian Fernandez, 33 Kitchen
- Chef Raul A. Del Pozo, Lightkeepers at The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne
- Chef Fabien Gnemmi, Burlock Coast at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale
- Chef Dimitris Harvalis, Elia Gourmet
- Chef Brad Kilgore of Alter
- Chef Dave Hackett of The Biltmore Hotel Miami