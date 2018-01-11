Timbaland is livin’ large.

The rapper just dropped about $8 million closing on two stylish pads in Miami’s so called Edgewater neighborhood, according to The Real Deal.

Cervera Real Estate sales exec John Parsiani confirmed the news to the website. Insiders dishes the units were listed for about $4 million. Hella!

Timba’s going to have to wait to move in, as the 53 story building isn’t complete yet. But when it is, the entertainer born Timothy Zachery “Tim” Mosley will be close to a lot the Magic City has to offer — the Arsht Center, Bayside Marketplace, the Frost and PAMM museums and even a Publix.

The “Shock Value” singer, who just co-produced Justin Timberlake’s latest single “Filthy,” will have enough room for a royal in his two palatial apartments.

Aria on the Bay is due to be complete this spring; according to the website it includes such perks for residents as hot tubs, fire pits, yoga room, spa, private elevators and a bar.

It already has famous future occupants: TRD reports Miami Marlins outfielder turned New York Yankee Giancarlo Stanton also bought a unit there. We have to wonder if the baller will hang onto his apartment in the off season.