Eve reminded us why she is amazing this weekend.

Eve hosted the party Friday at LIV at the Fontainebleau for the launch of Case of Ace (Armand de Brignac) champagne. The rapper arrived wearing silver reflective aviators, a gold body chain under a form fitting sequined black body suit and black pants with her signature blonde locks in a ponytail.

Eve brings down the house at LIV WorldRedEye.com

At LIV, Eve drank Ace of Spades in the DJ booth before surprising fans by jumping atop the booth and performing a few of her top hits including Grammy Award winning “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”, “Tambourine”, and “What Y’all Want.” We’re told the rapper brought down the house and fans were “completely freaking out” over the performance.

Maybe this trip to Miami is what Eve needs to get her to give us some new music. The rapper last year was quoted as saying she was going to get back into the studio but “needed to wait to be inspired.”

Miami is all the inspo you need, Eve.