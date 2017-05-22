Posted on

Eve reminded us why she is amazing this weekend.

Eve brings down the house at LIVWorldRedEye.com
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

Eve hosted the party Friday at LIV at the Fontainebleau for the launch of Case of Ace (Armand de Brignac) champagne. The rapper arrived wearing silver reflective aviators, a gold body chain under a form fitting sequined black body suit and black pants with her signature blonde locks in a ponytail.
 
Eve turned the appearance into a family vacation,  joined by her British mogul husband Maximillion Cooper, founder of Gumball 3000 lifestyle brand. Cooper was busy all weekend posting pix on Instagram, including one of Eve taking a pic of the fancy Faena fossils (that being the dinosaur and not some of the clientele). 
  
At LIV, Eve drank Ace of Spades in the DJ booth before surprising fans by jumping atop the booth and performing a few of her top hits including Grammy Award winning “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”, “Tambourine”, and “What Y’all Want.”  We’re told the rapper brought down the house and fans were “completely freaking out” over the performance.
 
Maybe this trip to Miami is what Eve needs to get her to give us some new music. The rapper last year was quoted as saying she was going to get back into the studio but “needed to wait to be inspired.” 
 
Miami is all the inspo you need, Eve. 
 

