Radiohead rocker Thom Yorke (slightly) tanned, rested and ready for tour
Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke is living it up in Miami before the band kicks off the W.A.S.T.E. tour Thursday at the American Airlines Arena.
The 48-year-old “OK Computer” singer was spotted out and about Tuesday with a very attractive and considerably younger woman in Miami Beach. OK so Yorke looked a little pasty but at least he was attempting to get some color.
OK so he’s not that much of a rock star: Apparently, Roncione is Yorke’s only serious flame since splitting with the mother of his two kids in 2005. Rachel Owen, a professor, died three months ago of cancer.