Posted on

Radiohead rocker Thom Yorke (slightly) tanned, rested and ready for tour

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke is living it up in Miami before the band kicks off the W.A.S.T.E. tour Thursday at the American Airlines Arena.

The 48-year-old “OK Computer” singer was spotted out and about Tuesday with a very attractive and considerably younger woman in Miami Beach. OK so Yorke looked a little pasty but at least he was attempting to get some color.

 The Daily Mail identified her as 32-year-old Dajana Roncione. She’s an actress well known in her native Italy. According to the site, they’ve been together a few months.
 
OK so he’s not that much of a rock star: Apparently, Roncione is Yorke’s only serious flame since splitting with the mother of his two kids in 2005. Rachel Owen, a professor, died three months ago of cancer.
 

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Miami’s monthly traffic nightmare returns — this time with a party
Here’s why this Wynwood BBQ festival is perfect for you and your dog

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists 8 predictable and not-so predictable things to catch at the Locales Festival
Miami Guide
Things we discovered on a 74-mile car trip on the Tamiami Trail from Miami to Naples
New gym, spa, vegan restaurant complete 1 Hotel’s wellness offerings
Tourists The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club resurrects Old Florida opulence
Kendallites rejoice! You get your own Baru Latin Bar.
You thought March was busy? Welcome to April in Miami.
Gallery: Get Lost Miami at Little River Studios was turnt
Tourists What to eat at the Miami Open
Here’s what you just can’t miss at this year’s O, Miami festival
Where to dine in Doral (it’s not all chain restaurants anymore)