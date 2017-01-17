Posted on

Radiohead kicking off tour in Miami

Thom Yorke of Radiohead performs on stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, April 14, 2012 in Indio, California. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/MCT)
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Local Radiohead fans: get pumped.

The British rockers (Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Ed O’Brien, Colin Greenwood, and Phil Selway) are kicking off their U.S. tour right here in Miami. They are set to play the AmericanAirlines Arena March 30. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20.

On the set list will be songs from their ninth studio LP, A Moon Shaped Pool, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard albums chart.

You’ll also likely hear classics like “Everything in its Right Place,” “All I Need” and “Karma Police.”

According to Yahoo News, you can only buy four tickets at a time.

Information: The Radiohead concert is Thursday, March 30, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. For more:  radiohead.com.

