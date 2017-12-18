‘Que Pasa, U.S.A.?’ live show is in such high demand, they just added five more dates

The people have spoken and they want more “¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.?”

What began as a two-show run when announced in November, will now be a nine-show run due to the ravenous appetite for “¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? Today,” the highly-anticipated Spanglish stage revival of the iconic show. The play offers an homage to the iconic and beloved television series”¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.?,” which aired on South Florida PBS for four seasons (1977-1980) and was the first bilingual television show in the U.S. The show introduced the nation to three generations of Cuban-American family The Peñas, and followed their adventures and misadventures as they adapted to life in Miami.

Co-presented by Loud and Live and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, “¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? Today” will play May 17-20 and May 24-26, 2018 in the Center’s Ziff Ballet Opera House.

Tickets for the newly-added shows on Sunday, May 20; Thursday, May 24; Friday, May 25 and Saturday, May 26, go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 20 at noon. Tickets will be available through the Arsht Center Box Office in person at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, by calling 305-949-6722, or online at www.arshtcenter.org. Tickets are $39-$199.

The stage adaptation picks up the story of the Peña family 40 years later. The abuelos are gone, the parents have become grandparents, and the kids have children of their own. Confirmed returning cast members from the original show are Ana Margo, who played daughter Carmen, and actresses Connie Ramirez and Barbara Ann Martin, who played Carmen’s friends. No word on Steven Bauer, or as he was known in his “¿Qué Pasa?” days, Rocky Echevarría, who played the brother.

“¿Que Pasa U.S.A.? Today” was conceived by Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud and Live, who has been working on making this production for six years.

This stage production revival is written by Patrick H. Pino and co-directed by Gonzalo Rodriguez and Nelson Albareda.