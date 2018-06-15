‘¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.?’ Live returns to Miami in the fall

The live stage play based on the groundbreaking PBS bilingual comedy “¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.?” was such an overwhelming smash in Miami that the show will return to the Arsht Center for four more dates in fall 2018.

Miami audiences filled the Ziff Ballet Opera House night after night from May 17-26 during the play’s original run. The four new shows, just announced today, will run Sept. 28-30. They will be 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets go on sale at noon on Tuesday, June 19. Members have an extra day to snag tickets, beginning at noon on Monday. They will be available at the Arsht Center’s website.

The play is a co-presentation of Loud and Live and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and picks up the story of the Peña family 40 years later. Original cast members Ana Margo and Steven Bauer, who played the Peña children, reprise their characters Carmen and Joe for the play. Barbara Ann Martin and Connie Ramirez, who played Carmen’s friends on the television show, take on more dominant storylines in the new staged production.

“¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? Today….40 Year Later” was conceived by Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud and Live and the revival was written by Patrick H. Pino and co-directed by Gonzalo Rodriguez and Nelson Albareda.