Posted on

Oh my God! What is that in Biscayne Bay?

OMG. What is this snake doing in the middle of the BAY?
OMG. What is this snake doing in the middle of the BAY?Biscayne National Park
By Amy Reyes For miami.com

As if taking over the Everglades wasn’t enough for the invasive Burmese python, now they are squirming their way over to Biscayne Bay.

And we thought that sharks were the biggest problem out there.

Nope. It’s giant snakes. 

Just sitting on the dock of the bay. NBD. Biscayne National Park
Just sitting on the dock of the bay. NBD. Biscayne National Park

A kayaker ran across this 9-foot python coiled around part of South Florida Water Management District research platform in Biscayne National Park last November. Suddenly, we hate the ocean. 

The Miami Herald reports that while it is rare to find pythons offshore, it appears that there are cases of snakes with itchy feet that moved in to Cape Sable after a swim from Key Largo. 

As if we needed another reason to never touch the ocean…

But maybe the sharks are way ahead of us and are planning to retaliate. Let’s hope. 

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Where to eat and drink on New Year’s Eve in South Florida
The Ultimate Party Guide to NYE 2017 in Miami

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
11 Ways to Ring in the New Year in Miami (When You’re Broke)
Greet 2017 with Rev Run’s infectious positivity
16 New Year’s Resolutions All Miamians Should Have
Tourists 5 Over-the-top New Year’s Eve Hotel Packages
Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Kurios’ is more fun than Christmas morning
Hidden gems in Little Haiti for culture, entertainment and shopping
Miami Animal Attractions
Tourists 7 Places You Must Visit in Key Biscayne
Miami’s Best Latin Nightspots