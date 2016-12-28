OMG. What is this snake doing in the middle of the BAY?

As if taking over the Everglades wasn’t enough for the invasive Burmese python, now they are squirming their way over to Biscayne Bay.

And we thought that sharks were the biggest problem out there.

Nope. It’s giant snakes.

Just sitting on the dock of the bay. NBD. Biscayne National Park

A kayaker ran across this 9-foot python coiled around part of South Florida Water Management District research platform in Biscayne National Park last November. Suddenly, we hate the ocean.

The Miami Herald reports that while it is rare to find pythons offshore, it appears that there are cases of snakes with itchy feet that moved in to Cape Sable after a swim from Key Largo.

As if we needed another reason to never touch the ocean…

But maybe the sharks are way ahead of us and are planning to retaliate. Let’s hope.