Miami group to crash an old man’s birthday because Donald Trump

Miami activists are planning to march on the Palm Beach home of private equity king Stephen A. Schwarzman Saturday night and crash his 70th birthday party.

What is the reason? Protesters are anticipating that President Donald Trump, scheduled to arrive in Palm Beach on Friday and who attended Schwarzman’s 60th, will be one of Schwarzman’s 400 guests.

“We are organizing with the help of the folks in Palm Beach who had 3,000 people at their protest last weekend,” said David McDougal, the South Florida director for Biscayne Boulevard-based The New Florida Majority. The nonprofit wants to increase the political power of those who feel excluded from the system.

“We will protest their gathering because we, the people, should set the agenda and run our democracy, not developers and billionaires who rule by threats.”

Schwarzman, CEO of the Blackstone Group equity firm and said to be worth $11.6 billion, lives on A1A just south of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

It won’t be the first time Schwarzman’s birthday party has made news.

When he turned 60, Schwarzman spent between $3 million and $5 million on that party, shortly before the collapse of the banking system. Schwarzman’s excesses, and guest list that included Trump and wife Melania, even got him a scathing front-page story in the pro-business Wall Street Journal.

Schwarzman was recently appointed to head Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum, a panel of billionaire industrialists who advise Trump on economic policies.

“When you look at Blackstone and their successes, it’s pretty obvious they place profits over people,” McDougal said.

The New Florida Majority, meanwhile, recently cut its teeth on protests of Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s decision to reverse the area’s status as a sanctuary for illegal aliens.

McDougal said the group will start gathering in Lake Worth at 5:30 p.m. Details will be published on the New Majority’s Facebook page.