Quantico’s Priyanka Chopra steals thunder from sexy Baywatch costars

Priyanka Chopra is red hot but manages to keep it classy. 

The Indian actress, who plays the villain in “Baywatch,” has been tearing up Miami and turning heads.

The “Quantico” star plays Victoria Leeds, who presides over The Huntley Club, which oversees the beach where Mitch (The Rock) and his comely crew are lifeguards. Leeds is more than just a pretty face — she’s also a drug smuggler. 

Truly one of the nicest guys I know.. @therock keep charming the world #baywatch #may25th

That’s not to say Chopra didn’t have fun with the baddie role.

“People are so used to seeing me in ‘Quantico’ as this upstanding person,” said Chopra from Faena, where she and the rest of the cast were doing interviews. “So this was a nice badly needed change for me.”

Chopra is one of the only cast members who doesn’t have to prance around in a swimsuit. Her wardrobe was totally couture and designer shoes.

“In one scene I  had to step out of car and walk on the beach in these high heels and it was pretty ridiculous,” laughed Chopra. “Then the director [Seth Gordon] had the idea for my [minions] to bring me a stool.”

While the former Miss Universe didn’t wear bathing suits for the shoot, Chopra did indeed don a few skimpy styles on her down time while in the Magic City. Paparazzi caught her on the beach with Miami based Victoria’s Secret bombshell Adriana Lima

Maybe in the sequel, Priyanka?

We won’t hold our breath. Season 3 of “Quantico” just got picked up for a season 3 so the actress will be busy. 

 

Thanks for checking out our new site! We've changed a ton of stuff, and we'd love to know what you think.

