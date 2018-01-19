Prince Royce is definitely running the Miami Marathon. Your move, Kevin Hart and Diddy.

Even if Diddy and Kevin Hart don’t make it down to the Fitbit Miami Marathon, which takes place on Jan. 28, runners will have another celebrity participant to look out for while they run the course. Bachata heartthrob Prince Royce will be running both the Tropical 5k, which takes place Saturday, and Sunday’s Miami Marathon.

The news was announced on Miami Marathon’s Facebook page on Jan. 19.

We are ecstatic to announce that multi-platinum, award-winning singer and songwriter Prince Royce will be crossing the… Posted by Miami Marathon on Friday, January 19, 2018

The marathon is now in its 16th year and kicks off at 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 from downtown Miami. The course takes runners over the MacArthur Causeway, along Ocean Drive, over the Venetian Causeway, through Brickell, Coconut Grove and back through the streets of downtown Miami. This year’s course will have a few slight changes from last year, as reported by the Miami Herald. The final stretch to the finish line will be shortened and the full marathon runners will be running the Miami Avenue Bridge instead of the Brickell Avenue Bridge.

Organizers reported that there are already more than 20,000 participants registered. Among them, Prince Royce. But this isn’t Royce’s first marathon. He ran the New York City Marathon in November. The Bronx native picked up running in 2017 after a cousin challenged him to get in more cardio. Six months later, he did his first marathon.

“It was difficult because I was on tour and had to run in random places,” he told People Chica last year. Royce ran NYC to raise funds for two charities close to his heart, Change for Kids and The National Kidney Foundation. He finished the race with a time of 4:39, which gives him an average pace of 10:20.

No news on which corral the nine-time Latin Grammy nominee will be in, or which charities he will be promoting for the Miami Marathon.

So the question remains: Will Kevin Hart and Diddy be joining the 25-year-old bachata star in Miami?