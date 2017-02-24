Latin artists to fans at Premios Lo Nuestro: Trump’s agenda won’t hold us back

Premios Lo Nuestro, Univision’s annual people’s choice-style awards show is generally a pageant of cleavage, sculpted hair, impressive gowns with some showstopping musical numbers by Latin music’s biggest stars thrown in for good measure. Last night’s show at the American Airlines Arena, however, provided a platform for many of the night’s winners to talk directly to their fans, overwhelmingly immigrants, about the state of affairs for Latinos who feel particularly vulnerable because of President Trump’s many attempts to follow up on his campaign promises of building walls, denying entry to immigrants and refugees and deporting the undocumented.

Noticiero Univision anchor Jorge Ramos, though the most vocal, wasn’t the only attendee that had a few choice words for Trump and a few words of encouragement for Latinos. Univision gathered several of them in memes they shared on Twitter as the hashtag #PremiosLoNuestro was trending.

1. Jorge Ramos "There are many people that don't want us here and want to create a wall to separate us. But this is also our country. We are close to 60 million Latinos and thanks to us the United States eats, grows, sings and dances. So when they attack us, you know what we are going to do: We are not going to sit down, we are not going to be silent, we are not going to leave. Most importantly, we are not going to be silent."

2. Prince Royce "I want to dedicate this prize to all immigrants, because we are all immigrants." Prince Royce, on his win for Tropical Artist of the Year

3. Romeo Santos "In this world we need more love, less jealousy, less war. We all need respect. Equality, Latinos, it's very important." Romeo Santos, recipient of the Premio a la Excelencia (Excellence Award).

4. Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga "This is a nation built by immigrants. The strength to transform is in every country. God bless Latin America. Thanks." Oswaldos 'Walo' Silvas, upon winning Mexican Regional Song of the Year.

5. J Balvin "I don't think this is a bad moment, I think it is a good moment for Latinos to unite and to show the world that we are cool, that this is a nice generation and that we are strong." J Balvin, winner of Artist of the Year