Empanadas, margaritas and salsa dancing: Pottery Barn opens in South Beach

Stores come and go in South Beach, but this one has us pretty stoked.

To celebrate the opening of the new Pottery Barn at The Lincoln, at 1691 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, organizers are going all out to make sure locals not only shop, but have fun in the process.

Since doors open on Cinco de Mayo, from noon to 4, folks can grab free virgin margaritas (until the mix runs out) and empanadas.

From 5-7, you can burn off what you ate or drink with salsa dancing demonstrations. From 2 to 7 p.m. you can visit a “Sparkle Accessories Jewelry” pop-up shop.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., PB is holding a plant sale with Miami Beach Botanical Garden, along with a “Plant the Future” popup shop until 10 p.m.

And finally, on Sunday, no rest for the retail weary: There will be a Brunch Bites entertaining showcase with Eggwhites Special Event Catering from 1-4 p.m.

