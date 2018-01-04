Posted on

Pop singer Halsey looks to be snorting something illegal on a yacht in Miami

Getty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

What happened in Miami may not stay there for Halsey.

UK gossip behemoth The Daily Mail obtained photos of the pop singer snorting an unknown substance. On a yacht. So is that considered public or private since she was on the open seas?

In one pic, the “Bad At Love”Closer” chart topper bring what appears to be a small spoon up to a nostril and holding another nostril with her manicured finger. If you’ve ever watched “Scarface,” you’ll know this pose is one used by cocaine aficionados. We are not saying the substance was cocaine, mind you. But we can’t imagine what else she would be putting up there. Crushed vitamins?

If the New Jersey native needed the extra energy, she should some of Miami’s many smoothie stores, where she could get a wheatgrass shot or something. Granted, the 23 year old entertainer is busy. On Monday, Halsey hosted a New Year’s Eve event at E11EVEN night/strip club downtown with her boyfriend/”Him and I” collaborator G-Eazy.

on my marilyn 💋

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

 

 

Comments

