Poop alert: Swimming advisory issued for South Beach

The Department of Health issued a Swimming Advisory recommending no swimming be done in the waters off “First Street in the most southern portion of Miami Beach.”

The Florida Department of Health issued an advisory Thursday recommending against swimming in the waters off “First Street in the most southern portion of Miami Beach.”

The likely reason: too much human or pet poop in South Beach waters.

South Beach waters have tested twice as having more enterococci, a bacteria in animals’ intestines, than federal and Florida standards for recreational waters. Swimming in tainted water increases the risk of getting sick.

“The prevelance of enteric bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water run off, wildlife, pets and human sewage,” the Department of Health advisory says.