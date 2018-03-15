“Confidence comes from within,” Ashley Graham has famously said.

And we have to admit, this girl is working it.

The Nebraska native was in the Miami area for a photo shoot for Swimsuits For All. She has her own collection of monokinis, bikinis, one pieces and cover-ups in solids and prints.

The America’s Next Top model posed on the rocks in Miami Beach, as per her Instagram post.

No twerking as far as we can tell on this trip.

Graham was given shade late last month when she moved her booty and hips while in Nevis during a Sports Illustrated shoot. You can see the sexy video on YouTube below.

But fellow plus size model Toccara Jones was quick to point out to TMZ that her pal should brush up on her twerking skills:

“Ashley could do a little better. I’m going to have to show you how to really pop it,” Jones. said. “That twerking needs some help, boo … You gotta come through with a part two on that ass, a part two twerk. Try again!”

Bless her heart: It doesn’t seem as if losing weight is a priority.

Another Insta snap shows Graham licking what appears to be a decked out cinnamon roll with the caption: “Once on the lips, gonna look good on these hips.”