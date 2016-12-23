Posted on

Pitbull will rock yet another New Year’s Eve

blog-2014-pitbull-rapper
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

It’s on! Again: Pitbulls New Year’s Revolution.

Big names have been added to the bill for the dapper rapper’s always lively special airing on FOX from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

According to Fox.com, Nelly will reportedly take the Bayfront Park stage with Mr. 305, along with big hip-hop names like Biz Markie, Coolio, Naughty By Nature, Salt-N-Pepa and Tone Loc.

More info, search the hashtag #PitbullNYE.

In related TV countdown news, Gloria Estefan will perform on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017,” live from Times Square. Tune in starting at 8 p.m. on ABC. Bring a warm coat, Gloria-cita!

 

 

 

 

 

