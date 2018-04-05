Pitbull just teamed up in Miami with this rising star for a remix. We predict a hit.

attends Latina Magazine's 15th anniversary celebration at Espace on September 26, 2011 in New York City.

Scooby Doo Pa Pa!

Get used to hearing these three, um, four words.

We over at Miami.com are loving this song. We also hear it’s a hit at Zumba classes.

Click on the just dropped video and you won’t be able to stop moving yourself.

It features DJ Kass in a backward baseball dancing with a ton of people in a gymnasium.

Everyone is bouncing to and fro, shaking their booties and other body parts, and apparently he’s rapping about passing the hookah hose at the club.

“Pásame la maldita manguera,” he sings. “Sino te voy a hacer tu lío aquí mismo, ¿qué fue?”

Translation: “Pass me the damn hose or I’ll bust you up right here, right now!” (The man seriously wants his hookah.)

Then the chorus: “Pum, pum, pum, pum, pum En el pum, pum, pum, pum!” In other words: “Bang!

In case you haven’t noticed, the Dominican artist is definitely on the rise.

But his catchy song “Scooby Doo Pa Pa” isn’t exactly new. Last year the track went viral after YouTube stars Lele Pons and Inanna parodied it in a sexy dance video.

But Kass, real name Luis Rosa, is going mainstream now. The New Yorker just linked up with an international superstar: that would be Pitbull.

Univision reported that Mr 305 worked with Kass in a Miami studio for a remix to be released later this month.

And Billboard adds that they’ll be performing together on stage at the Miami Bash concert at AmericanAirlines Arena April 14.

“I’ve got a lot of music that has yet to be heard. ‘Scooby Doo Pa Pa’ is about the beginning of my career and it has opened doors,” Kass told the outlet. “I’m going to keep doing more music with other artists like Pitbull.”

Pum!