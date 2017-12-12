Pitbull’s going a little more low key this New Year’s Eve.

The local rapper will no longer be headlining “Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve Revolution,” FOX recently announced.

Mr. 305 hosted the concert countdown special since 2014 from Bayfront Park in downtown.

The new host for the Fox special?

None other than “Family Feud” host Steve Harvey.

The TV personality will emcee the show, now called “New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square,” airing 8-10 p.m. Dec. 31, and then continue from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Expect jokes that Harvey may botch the countdown a la his Miss Universe fiasco (in December 2015, he declared the first runner-up the winner of the pageant). Ouch.

Anyway, before you start trolling Harvey on social media, realize that you can STILL spend the night with the “Give Me Everything” singer. Pit is hosting a Worldwide New Year’s Eve VIP Food & Wine Party at his same headquarters (Bayfront Park) starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets,$295 to $495 include food, alcohol, sweets by the Sugar Factory, a champagne toast at midnight, and of course, a concert by Mr. Worldwide.