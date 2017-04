attends Latina Magazine's 15th anniversary celebration at Espace on September 26, 2011 in New York City.

People are still talking about that epic lip sync battle that went down Monday night on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

The TV host had a doozy of a lineup: Former Miami Heat star Shaquille O’Neal danced around to “My Prerogative.”

In the middle of the set, none other than Pitbull jumped on stage for a surprise cameo. Guess who won? “That’s not fair!” Fallon complained. “I didn’t know you had a special guest!”