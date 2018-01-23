Pitbull and piña coladas: SNL skit makes a case for Amazon to come to Miami

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Jessica Chastain" Episode 1736 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mikey Day as Pitbull, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villaseñor, Luke Null, Kyle Mooney as Jeff Bezos during "Amazon's New Headquarters" in Studio 8H on Saturday, January 20, 2018 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Pitbull fans: Your guy made “Saturday Night Live.”

Kind of.

Comedian/actor Mikey Day dressed up in the Miami rapper’s signature white tuxedo and sunglasses for a hysterical skit about a hot topic on Saturday night.

The skit “starred” Jeff Bezos, who was taking pitches from chamber of commerce types wanting the mogul to open Amazon’s second North American headquarters to their cities.

First came reps from Boston (including “Casey Affleck”), then Atlanta (with “Paula Deen”), Newark, and finally Miami. Two women dressed as hoochie mamas introduced Pit, and Mr. 305 rolled in, swinging his hips.

“It is Miami, and it is loco. … It is Miami, and it is loco…Dale!”

One woman hails Miami’s diverse community of ” Cubans, Jews, gays ” and “lizards, bugs, beans, cocaine.”One misstep in the somewhat stereotypical clip: Normal people don’t drink piña coladas here. A mojito may have been a better call. Just sayin.’

But they definitely picked the right pitchman. Pitbull was the face of the Visit Florida campaign back in 2016. He got a whopping $1 million paycheck for plugging the Sunshine State on social media, during his tour and in a sexy music video. That little side gig cost the head of Visit Florida his jobbie job.

So what will Bezos decide? Here are some reasons we think he should choose Miami, where he grew up.