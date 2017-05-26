Posted on

Poor Ariana Grande. Now she’s being slammed for not visiting victims

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Ariana Grande can’t grieve for the victims of the Manchester bombing in peace. 

Laying low in Boca Raton at her mother Joan’s house, the singer has been under attack on the Internet after canceling the rest of her Dangerous Woman world tour. 

Critics complain that Grande is letting the terrorists win by nixing the Dangerous Woman dates. 

Now UK’s Piers Morgan is on her. The TV personality says that instead of being in South Florida licking her wounds, she should have been visiting the dozens of victims of the attack, as Queen Elizabeth did.

One Tweet: “If the Queen can visit the victims in hospital, so can the star they paid to see.” Ouch. 

What may have started it all: Fellow pop star Katy Perry gave the queen props on Twitter for being  at the bedside of the injured concertgoers.

