PHOTOS: Rain didn’t stop the festivities. Fans of Haitian music party at Compas Festival

Fans of Haitian music refused to let South Florida’s wet weather prevent them from attending the Haitian Compas Festival Saturday at Mana Wynwood in Miami. The premier showcase for Haitian music and culture in the United States, the festival is celebrating 20 years.
By Chloe HerringFor Miami.com

Haitian Compas Festival returned to South Florida on Saturday, May 19 — this time at Mana Wynwood for the 20th anniversary. The concert was plagued with rains that persisted throughout the weekend, but the dreary weather did not dampen the fun of Haitian music fans in attendance.

