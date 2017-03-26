Gallery: The heroes of Ultra Music Festival Day 2

Here is a look at the people who truly get how to do Ultra Music Festival, from Saturday.

People who are obviously visiting us from the future.

Lenny Martinez, 35, from Huston, Texas, wears an astronaut costume to the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

This guy is obviously a Martian disguised as an astronaut.

Tiffany Kim, 32, from Los Angeles, California, attends the second day of the Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

This girl is obviously the princess of a faraway planet where everything is pink and adorable.

Kayla, 22, from Sarasota, wears futuristic glasses to the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

This girl uses these glasses to see into the future, one where Ultra is over.

A man dresses as a gorilla during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

This guy is obviously going to orchestrate a hostile takeover of our planet.

Girls in pasties.

Maria Austin, 24, from San Francisco, California, holds a Nicaraguan flag while dancing during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

We are not OK with this. Seriously, cover up.

From left to right: Joely Schuler, 28, Anna McMillen, 24, and Blaine Hentze, 26, dance near the main stage on the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

Sigh.

The people who danced their butts off.

Anna Young, 26, from Syracuse, New York, dances in the rain during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

A little rain is NOT going to stop her.

Andy Johnson, 33, from Minnesota, break dances in the rain during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

Serious dedication.

Tyler Powell, 22, from Los Angeles, California, break dances during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

He must be by the Port-a-pottie since he has his face covered.

Angelica Giasullo, 20, from Orlando, dances during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

Red fishnets and a bikini? That is the uniform of someone who came to Ultra to get down.

The Three Kings

From left to right, Thomas Alexander, 27, Rob Crew, 25, and Matt Johnson, dress up as the three wise men during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

They were looking for the baby Jesus, but got sidetracked by Cypress Hill. And those girls in pasties.

People with their arms in the air.

Jessy Vega, 21, from Miami, dances during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

Those arms never came down, not once.

Ben Gann, 24, from Charlotte, North Carolina, waves an American flag while wearing a bunny mask during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

Wave them like you just don’t care!

Guests dance during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

YASSSSS!

Guests dance during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

She’s having the MOST fun!

Ally Simonson, 19, from North Dakota, dances during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

Her arms are just starting to get tired here.

Guests dance during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

Bonus to the person who had their arms in the air AND was waving an inflatable deer.

Guests dance during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

No fair, leaning on the fence. Points deducted.

From left to right: Kiara Daniela Benac, 21, Ale Ruttimann, 21, both from Miami, dance and wave flags from Brasil and Peru during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

Brazil and Mexico have strong arm game.

Cypress Hill performs during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

Cypress Hill gets in on the arm waving fun.

And finally, this couple gets MVP for partying at Ultra with the young folk.

Martin Cordero, 47, and his partner, Kara Cook, 47 from Columbus, Ohio, listen to music during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

These guys are truly heroic.