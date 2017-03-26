Gallery: The heroes of Ultra Music Festival Day 2

Here is a look at the people who truly get how to do Ultra Music Festival, from Saturday.
People who are obviously visiting us from the future.
This guy is obviously a Martian disguised as an astronaut.
This girl is obviously the princess of a faraway planet where everything is pink and adorable.
This girl uses these glasses to see into the future, one where Ultra is over.
This guy is obviously going to orchestrate a hostile takeover of our planet.
Girls in pasties.
We are not OK with this. Seriously, cover up.
Sigh.
The people who danced their butts off.
A little rain is NOT going to stop her.
Serious dedication.
He must be by the Port-a-pottie since he has his face covered.
Red fishnets and a bikini? That is the uniform of someone who came to Ultra to get down.
The Three Kings
They were looking for the baby Jesus, but got sidetracked by Cypress Hill. And those girls in pasties.
People with their arms in the air.
Those arms never came down, not once.
Wave them like you just don’t care!
YASSSSS!
She’s having the MOST fun!
Her arms are just starting to get tired here.
Bonus to the person who had their arms in the air AND was waving an inflatable deer.
No fair, leaning on the fence. Points deducted.
Brazil and Mexico have strong arm game.
Cypress Hill gets in on the arm waving fun.
And finally, this couple gets MVP for partying at Ultra with the young folk.
These guys are truly heroic.
