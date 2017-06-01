Posted on

The Miami Dolphin are having cheerleaders tryouts. We take a look at old uniforms

Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders shake their booty during a time out of the Miami Dolphins VS the New York Jets game in Land Shark Stadium in Miami Florida on October 12, 2009. PHOTO/C.M.GUERRERO/EL NUEVO HERALD
By Chloe Herring For Miami.com

The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders are holding auditions to welcome new members to its team on Saturday at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

Applicants must be fit, have dancing skills, bright smiles and be 18 years old. They also probably should have great morale because, well, they’re cheering on the Dolphins. The last thing a successful Miami Dolphins cheerleader must have? Poor eyesight, just in case she ends up in a really ugly uniform.

In honor of the upcoming tryouts, Miami.com is taking you down memory lane with a look at the squad’s attire over the years.

1999

Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Pola CQ Castellon, Melissa Wise, and Melissa Chiz CQ, pose for pictures at an autograph booth at the first ever Youth Sports Fest held in 1999 at Flamingo Park in Pembroke Pines.

How do you prepare for Y2K, also known as the end of the world when computers and their two-digit year format would take us back to 1900, crash and we’d all die? You put on your best smile and push through… at least that’s what I imagine these ladies were thinking.

OK, so the world definitely didn’t end. But is it just me, or are these uniforms a little Power Ranger-esque?

Oh, the 90s. It should be noted, that the aqua green is the main color in these cheerleader outfits. We won’t see that again.

(Also, we’re going to see a theme of mesh sleeves. But this photo was taken in November, when it might have been a little cold, so we’re going to give these 1999 cheerleaders a break).

2000

Dolphin Cheerleaders Barbie Alonso, Lindsay Strukland, Kathleen Torregrossa, and Sach Edwards in 2000. (Lisa Allen/for the Herald)

It’s like every Britney Spears look alike made the Dolphins Cheerleaders team this year. Yep, the tan skin, blond hair and “innocent” looks make total sense — Spears’ “Opps!… I did it Again” album dropped in May 2000, just a couple months before this photo was snapped.

What doesn’t make sense, though, are these terrible mesh 3/4 sleeves… in September.

I will say, that the uniform bottoms must have been a welcomed adjustment from the previous year.

Ben Stein teams up with NY Giants’ Danny Kannel to answer trivia questions while surrounded by Dolphin cheerleaders in January 1999 at a taping of his show.

Yikes.

2003

The Miami Dolphins cheerleaders perform on Thursday night at Las Olas Riverfront in downtown Fort Lauderdale, where members of the team were unveiling the new orange jersey, which will be worn by the Dolphins at one home game during the 2003 season. (Lilly Echeverria/Miami Herald)

Same bottoms, new top? (And the same horrid mesh sleeves). 2003 must have been a tough year financially for the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders. That was the year the football team introduced new orange jerseys — not to be confused with the hot mess “Color Rush” ensembles from last season.

There is a difference. We’ll take the 2003 version, please.

2006

Miami Dolphins cheerleaders at the Chiefs game Sunday Nov 12, 2006.(Photo/Jeffrey Boan)

We seriously cannot get rid of these mesh sleeves? The Miami Dolphins Cheerleader uniform designer must’ve said something like: “Three-quarter sleeves? Pshh so 2003!”

But then that same person thought it would be perfectly fine to put a triangle insert in the 1/2 sleeves made of white mesh.

And is that a collar? An orange one?! Oh boy, but let us pay homage to the stripes on those bottoms. Just kidding; they’re pretty terrible, too.

2007

The Miami Dolphins host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. The new Dolphin cheerleaders have their hair flying during a 3rd quarter routine. (Joe Rimkus Jr./ Miami Herald)

They got rid of the mesh sleeves once and for all! Then replaced them with what has got to be the worst cheerleading uniform ever created.

In other news, the first iPhone came out in 2007. Don’t you wish someone could have warned us? (Yea, the same way someone could have spoken up about these atrocious outfits).

But that’s not all. Check out the back.

Dessie Buschel (left in black) and Beatrice Ross (right with hands on her face) look on as the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders perform at the Palace Suites retirement community. (Peter Andrew Bosch)

That’s right, Grandma. We’re judging them, too.

2008

A design project gone wrong, 2008

Miami only saw minor improvements to the look of the Dolphins Cheerleader uniforms in 2008. Someone approved these pleated skirts and puff-sleeved blouses with the glitter lining. Just think about that for a second.

2009

Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders shake their booty during a time out of the Miami Dolphins versus the New York Jets in Land Shark Stadium in Miami Florida on October 12, 2009. (C.M. Guerrero/El Nuevo Herald)

Notice, the athletic socks are being worn over cheerleading boots. I have lost the words. But the jerseys are cute.

2010

The Miami Dolphins’ cheerleaders are ecstatic as Fabiola Romero (center) is chosen to represent them at the Pro Bowl in Hawaii in the second quarter in the game with the Buffalo Bills at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens. December 19,2010.

Surprise! We’ve given up on sleeves altogether.

2011

A Miami Dolphins cheerleader dances in Santa outfit before the game with the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 11,2011.

The Dolphins Cheerleaders got really Mrs. Claus with these 2011 Christmas-themed uniforms… a little too much for my liking. No one in the stands is wearing long-sleeves, so I can only imagine how steamy these ladies got.

2012

Dolphins cheerleaders entertain the fans after the third quarter of the game with the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens on August 10,2012.

I have to say, these 2012 uniforms are a little conservative for our beloved home team cheerleaders. No ridiculous buttons, no logos on the buttocks, no frills or pleats and no outrageous socks. Oh, you thought I meant modest? No. I just meant basic.

2013

Miami Dolphins cheerleaders enter end zone to entertain at the end of the first quarter of the game with the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 2,2012.

Hmmm… This looks like a mixture of gymnastic leotard and a raglan tee all in a cropped top. I can’t decide if it actually works.

2014 - 2016

Yea, we lumped these all together. That’s because for the past three years, the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders appear to have abandoned their uniform designer.

2014

Dolphin Cheerleaders perform as the Miami Dolphins play host to the San Diego Chargers at Sun Life Stadium on Sunday, November 2, 2014.

Notice anything familiar? (Refer to 2010, which must have been a great year, I don’t know).

2015

A Miami Dolphins cheerleader performs during the second half of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sun Life Stadium on December 27, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

News flash: There is nothing different.

2016

Dolphin cheerleaders perform as the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2016.

Nothing to see here. Here’s to hoping the newest additions to the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders get some new uniforms!

