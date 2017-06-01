The Miami Dolphin are having cheerleaders tryouts. We take a look at old uniforms
The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders are holding auditions to welcome new members to its team on Saturday at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.
Applicants must be fit, have dancing skills, bright smiles and be 18 years old. They also probably should have great morale because, well, they’re cheering on the Dolphins. The last thing a successful Miami Dolphins cheerleader must have? Poor eyesight, just in case she ends up in a really ugly uniform.
In honor of the upcoming tryouts, Miami.com is taking you down memory lane with a look at the squad’s attire over the years.
1999
How do you prepare for Y2K, also known as the end of the world when computers and their two-digit year format would take us back to 1900, crash and we’d all die? You put on your best smile and push through… at least that’s what I imagine these ladies were thinking.
OK, so the world definitely didn’t end. But is it just me, or are these uniforms a little Power Ranger-esque?
Oh, the 90s. It should be noted, that the aqua green is the main color in these cheerleader outfits. We won’t see that again.
(Also, we’re going to see a theme of mesh sleeves. But this photo was taken in November, when it might have been a little cold, so we’re going to give these 1999 cheerleaders a break).
2000
It’s like every Britney Spears look alike made the Dolphins Cheerleaders team this year. Yep, the tan skin, blond hair and “innocent” looks make total sense — Spears’ “Opps!… I did it Again” album dropped in May 2000, just a couple months before this photo was snapped.
What doesn’t make sense, though, are these terrible mesh 3/4 sleeves… in September.
I will say, that the uniform bottoms must have been a welcomed adjustment from the previous year.
Yikes.
2003
Same bottoms, new top? (And the same horrid mesh sleeves). 2003 must have been a tough year financially for the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders. That was the year the football team introduced new orange jerseys — not to be confused with the hot mess “Color Rush” ensembles from last season.
2006
We seriously cannot get rid of these mesh sleeves? The Miami Dolphins Cheerleader uniform designer must’ve said something like: “Three-quarter sleeves? Pshh so 2003!”
But then that same person thought it would be perfectly fine to put a triangle insert in the 1/2 sleeves made of white mesh.
And is that a collar? An orange one?! Oh boy, but let us pay homage to the stripes on those bottoms. Just kidding; they’re pretty terrible, too.
2007
They got rid of the mesh sleeves once and for all! Then replaced them with what has got to be the worst cheerleading uniform ever created.
In other news, the first iPhone came out in 2007. Don’t you wish someone could have warned us? (Yea, the same way someone could have spoken up about these atrocious outfits).
But that’s not all. Check out the back.
That’s right, Grandma. We’re judging them, too.
2008
Miami only saw minor improvements to the look of the Dolphins Cheerleader uniforms in 2008. Someone approved these pleated skirts and puff-sleeved blouses with the glitter lining. Just think about that for a second.
2009
Notice, the athletic socks are being worn over cheerleading boots. I have lost the words. But the jerseys are cute.
2010
Surprise! We’ve given up on sleeves altogether.
2011
The Dolphins Cheerleaders got really Mrs. Claus with these 2011 Christmas-themed uniforms… a little too much for my liking. No one in the stands is wearing long-sleeves, so I can only imagine how steamy these ladies got.
2012
I have to say, these 2012 uniforms are a little conservative for our beloved home team cheerleaders. No ridiculous buttons, no logos on the buttocks, no frills or pleats and no outrageous socks. Oh, you thought I meant modest? No. I just meant basic.
2013
Hmmm… This looks like a mixture of gymnastic leotard and a raglan tee all in a cropped top. I can’t decide if it actually works.
2014 - 2016
Yea, we lumped these all together. That’s because for the past three years, the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders appear to have abandoned their uniform designer.
2014
Notice anything familiar? (Refer to 2010, which must have been a great year, I don’t know).
2015
News flash: There is nothing different.
2016
Nothing to see here. Here’s to hoping the newest additions to the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders get some new uniforms!