The Miami Dolphin are having cheerleaders tryouts. We take a look at old uniforms

Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Pola CQ Castellon, Melissa Wise, and Melissa Chiz CQ, pose for pictures at an autograph booth at the first ever Youth Sports Fest held in 1999 at Flamingo Park in Pembroke Pines.

How do you prepare for Y2K, also known as the end of the world when computers and their two-digit year format would take us back to 1900, crash and we’d all die? You put on your best smile and push through… at least that’s what I imagine these ladies were thinking.

OK, so the world definitely didn’t end. But is it just me, or are these uniforms a little Power Ranger-esque?

Oh, the 90s. It should be noted, that the aqua green is the main color in these cheerleader outfits. We won’t see that again.

(Also, we’re going to see a theme of mesh sleeves. But this photo was taken in November, when it might have been a little cold, so we’re going to give these 1999 cheerleaders a break).