PHOTOS: DJ Khaled’s 42nd birthday was nothing compared to his son’s

DJ Khaled
Khaled, Diddy, OT GenasisWorldRedEye.com
by Lesley Abravanel

No offense to DJ Khaled, but his 42nd birthday party Sunday night at LIV paled in comparison to his beloved 2-year-old son’s party there in October.

Sure, there was DiddyLil WayneOT GenasisBusta RhymesSwizz BeatzFat Joe2 ChainzKent JonesFlo Rida and Yo Gotti.  But there were no real tigers. Cougars maybe, but no tigers.
There was, however, a performance by Swizz Beatz, including “Everyday Birthday,” while 2 Chainz performed hit “Birthday Song” and each of the aforementioned guests got on the mic and wished Khaled happy birthday.
Take a look at all the fun:
2ChainzWorldRedEye.com
Busta Rhymes
Diddy & OT GenasisWorldRedEye.com
Khaled, Fat Joe, OT GenasisWorldRedEye.com
Lil WayneWorldRedEye.com
Swizz BeatzWorldRedEye.com

