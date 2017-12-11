No offense to DJ Khaled, but his 42nd birthday party Sunday night at LIV paled in comparison to his beloved 2-year-old son’s party there in October.

Sure, there was Diddy, Lil Wayne, OT Genasis, Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz, Fat Joe, 2 Chainz, Kent Jones, Flo Rida and Yo Gotti. But there were no real tigers. Cougars maybe, but no tigers.

There was, however, a performance by Swizz Beatz, including “Everyday Birthday,” while 2 Chainz performed hit “Birthday Song” and each of the aforementioned guests got on the mic and wished Khaled happy birthday.

Take a look at all the fun:

2Chainz WorldRedEye.com Busta Rhymes Diddy & OT Genasis WorldRedEye.com Khaled, Fat Joe, OT Genasis WorldRedEye.com Lil Wayne WorldRedEye.com Swizz Beatz WorldRedEye.com