Photographer Bruce Weber’s Art Basel event canceled amid sexual harassment lawsuit

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 06: Photographer Bruce Weber attends the 2017 Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
By Madeleine Marr

Here we go again.

Famed fashion photographer Bruce Weber, who has worked with top ad campaigns for Calvin Klein, Versace and Ralph Lauren, is the latest celebrity to be accused of sexual harassment.

TMZ reports that Weber forced himself on two male models who are now being repped by celeb attorney Lisa Bloom. During a news conference on Tuesday, Jason Boyce and Mark Ricketson discussed their lawsuit, which alleges the shutterbug forced them to touch their privates back in 2014 during a photo session at his NYC showroom, resulting in depression, substance abuse and career/financial fallout.

Talk about career fallout. The photog, who has a studio in Golden Beach, Florida, has now been axed from a major Art Basel event: a fancy VIP party Friday to celebrate Weber’s book “All-American Volume XVII.” Cardi B was set to perform

But a rep for the magazine told Page Six: “Vanity Fair and [car company] Genesis, the dinner’s sponsor, have agreed to cancel.”

Read more the dirty details of went allegedly went down that day here.

The good news: Cardi B will still be around our neck of the woods. The singer will be headlining LIV Friday night at a party hosted by Cathy Guetta. Tickets here 

