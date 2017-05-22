Posted on

PHOTO GALLERY: The pasties and body paint were out at ArtUndressed

Scenes from ArtUndressed 2017Tomas Loewy
By Amy Reyes For miami.com

ARTundressed, an art festival that celebrates, well, naked bodies which took place this weekend at ArtHood in Little Haiti, highlighted the intersection between art, fashion, performance and sexuality with a series of events that got really steamy. On display as part of ARTundressed’s Creative Nude Art Festival, was the work of Noel, a Miami artist whose paintings and drawings explore reality and mythology, the sensual and divine, through the lens of the human body. 

Friday night’s events included The Bare Naked Cirque (which was too, ahem, bare naked to picture here), a Body Painting competition and Dirty Canvas, a nude body art party.

Have a look. Some images are NSFW. But that all depends on where you work…

Photos by Tomas Loewy.

Tomas Loewy

ARTundressed hosted a soiree on Friday featuring performers of varying levels of “undress.” 

Scenes from ArtUndressed 2017Tomas Loewy
Scenes from ArtUndressed 2017Tomas Loewy
Scenes from ArtUndressed 2017Tomas Loewy

Body paint competition was on fire. 

Scenes from ArtUndressed 2017Tomas Loewy
Scenes from ArtUndressed 2017Tomas Loewy
Scenes from ArtUndressed 2017Tomas Loewy
Scenes from ArtUndressed 2017Tomas Loewy
Performance during ARTundressed 2017Tomas Loewy
Images from ARTundressed 2017.Tomas Loewy
Images from ARTundressed 2017

