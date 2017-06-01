PHOTO GALLERY: Silvia Tcherassi opens Miami Fashion Week with ‘high fashion for every day’

Fashion models work the runway wearing the fashion line by Miami designer Silvia Tcherassi inside the Ice Palace during Miami Fashion Week on Thursday, June 1, 2017.

Miami Fashion Week’s first runway show was a testimony to the reboot orchestrated by organizers, which promised a unique fashion week experience. The shift to exclusively offering first-run shows of resort wear made Silvia Tcherassi’s show a relaxed affair.

The audience was an obviously well-heeled crowd that anticipated many of Tcherassi’s trends, from the many off-the-shoulder shirts, the sweeping ruffles on tops and skirts and stripes.

Tcherassi showcased a collection of flowing dresses in earth tones and silky fabrics, high waisted pants and shorts combined with off-the-shoulder cotton blouses. Prints mixed with stripes and pops of black and white gingham abounded.

An international crowd, which included Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, took in the show. Mexican fashion blogger Luisa Fernanda Islas was excited by Tcherassi’s show. “I liked the show because it’s fashion you can wear every day. She makes high fashion for every day wear.”

Attendees Sylvia Trinidad and Dr. Eugenia Legorburu, both Miami residents, agree that Tcherassi presented a high concept. “It’s very elegant,” said Trinidad,”but despite being high fashion, it’s very wearable.”

Legorburu agrees: “Sometimes you see fashion shows and you say ‘I could not wear that.'”