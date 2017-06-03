Posted on

Photo Gallery: Shantall Lacayo and Custo Barcelona runway shows at Miami Fashion Week

Fashion models work the runway wearing the fashion line by designer Custo Barcelona during the second day of Miami Fashion Week at the Ice Palace in Miami on Friday, June 2, 2017. PEDRO PORTAL pportal@miamiherald.com
By Amy Reyes For Miami.com

One of Nicaragua’s rising stars and a finalist on former finalist on “Project Runway Latin America,” designer Shantall Lacayo presented her first runway show, “El Jaguar y la luna” (The Jaguar and the Moon) at Miami Fashion Week on Friday, June 2. This collection was inspired by one of the works of Nicaraguan poet Pablo Antonio Cuadra, a central figure of the Latin American avant garde.

PHOTO GALLERY: Shantall Lacaya Runway Show at Miami Fashion Week

Custo Barcelona also presented his line of resortwear, which was heavy on metallic fabrics, embroidery, color blocked prints and tribal printed dresses.

