Photo Gallery: Who is having the most fun at Rolling Loud?

The controversial Rolling Loud hip-hop festival kicked off its first residence at Bayfront Park on Friday, May 5 and everything was just fine.
Let’s take a look at who was having the best time:
The Bros
He is feeling it so hard.
The guy in the blue on the right is overcome with emotion. He must be listening to The Underachievers.
The ladies
Even all these people pushing on her won’t ruin this girl’s day.
This girl is excited to be in Miami, basking in our humidity, instead of dry old Arizona. Oh, and music.
The artists
Curren$y put on his luxury neckerchief. He really wanted to impress us.
We’re feeling you, Mick.
We’re into this look, but we don’t want to see your drawers. Seriously.
Come on.
Zombie Juice was struck by Miami’s humidity so he went shirtless.
Mac Miller on the other hand doesn’t have pores, so he sported a hoodie.
Potheads
Ultra can have its weirdo laboratory drugs. Looks like the folks at Rolling Loud were more about the natural herbs.
