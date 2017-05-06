Photo Gallery: Who is having the most fun at Rolling Loud?

Robert Whitaker, 18, from Hammond, Louisiana, lights a joint while Curren$y performs during the first day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Fri., May 5, 2017.

The controversial Rolling Loud hip-hop festival kicked off its first residence at Bayfront Park on Friday, May 5 and everything was just fine.

Let’s take a look at who was having the best time:

The Bros

Jonathan Monroy, 19, (bottom-center) from Chicago, reacts while Mick Jenkins performs during the first day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Fri., May 5, 2017. Matias C. Ocner

He is feeling it so hard.

Camdyn Smith, 19, from Lynchburg, Virginia, waves his hands and dances while The Underachievers perform during the first day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Fri., May 5, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

The guy in the blue on the right is overcome with emotion. He must be listening to The Underachievers.

The ladies

Amar Mohd, 17, (bottom-center) from Port Saint Lucie, dances during the first day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Fri., May 5, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

Even all these people pushing on her won’t ruin this girl’s day.

Esperanza Matamoros, 18, from Arizona, dances during the first day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Fri., May 5, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

This girl is excited to be in Miami, basking in our humidity, instead of dry old Arizona. Oh, and music.

The artists

Curren$y performs during the first day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Fri., May 5, 2017. MATIAS J. OCNER For the Miami Herald

Curren$y put on his luxury neckerchief. He really wanted to impress us.

Mick Jenkins performs during the first day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Fri., May 5, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

We’re feeling you, Mick.

AKTHESAVIOR from The Underachievers perform during the first day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Fri., May 5, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

We’re into this look, but we don’t want to see your drawers. Seriously.

The Underachievers perform during the first day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Fri., May 5, 2017.

Come on.

Zombie Juice performs during the first day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Fri., May 5, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

Zombie Juice was struck by Miami’s humidity so he went shirtless.

Mac Miller performs during the first day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Fri., May 5, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

Mac Miller on the other hand doesn’t have pores, so he sported a hoodie.

Potheads

Robert Whitaker, 18, from Hammond, Louisiana, lights a joint while Curren$y performs during the first day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Fri., May 5, 2017. Matias C. Ocner

Ultra can have its weirdo laboratory drugs. Looks like the folks at Rolling Loud were more about the natural herbs.

An attendee lights a joint while waiting for Mac Miller to perform during the first day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Fri., May 5, 2017. Matias J. Ocner