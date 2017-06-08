Miami resident Phil Collins rushed to hospital after fall

Oh no, what happened?

Seems Phil Collins took a tumble, according to his official Facebook page.

Continued below No top posts yet

Apparently, the accident was bad enough that the rocker was forced to cancel two shows in London. He was pictured at his show Sunday night, performing on stage with a cane, looking frail but seemed happy, according to his Twitter account. He had back surgery in Miami a few years ago.

The message to fans explains that Collins tripped in his hotel room on his way to the bathrooom and busted open his head, requiring stitches.

The statement is here:

“We unfortunately have to announce that Phil Collins’ performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London will be postponed tonight (June 8) and tomorrow (June 9). Phil suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk. He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours.”

Maybe he needs a little warm Florida weather; the iconic drummer owns a mansion on North Bay Road.

He has said he’s not crazy about living here, though.