PAMM just hit a major milestone: 1 million visitors and counting

Three-and-a-half years after opening its doors, the Peréz Art Museum Miami has welcomed visitor No. 1 million. Her name: Anya Brjevskaia, who visited Thursday with her 2-year-old son, Alexandre Forbin.

Credit educational programs, the architectural achievement of Herzog & deMeuron, the star power of director Franklin Sirmans and exhibitions like the recent “Julio Le Parc: Form into Action,” which drew a record-breaking 132,249 visitors, according to museum officials.

“Great art defines and lifts the soul of a community,” said Alberto Ibargüen, president of Knight Foundation, a founding supporter of PAMM, via a statement. “We’re delighted that PAMM has reached this important landmark so quickly, by providing a space for all Miamians to come together, be inspired and connect around great art and a common cultural experience.”

Said Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado, “In the three years since PAMM opened in its new building, downtown Miami has transformed into a central destination on Miami’s cultural map. The Museum has also strengthened Miami’s reputation as a global capital of contemporary art year round.”

Bjrevskaia and her son, transplanted New Yorkers, received a guest basket with art supplies; a year-long membership; lunch at the museum restaurant, Verde; and a shower of confetti and balloons.

