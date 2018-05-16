People on Instagram are going crazy for this shark expert — well technically, for his abs

A Florida shark expert has captivated social media with photos where he captures different species of the fish around the Sunshine State. But most fans are not even looking at the sharks. They are ogling his muscles.

Elliot Sudal, a researcher with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), has been very active on recent weekends on Sanibel Island in Lee County.

The man caught and released a 12-foot-long hammerhead shark, and posted a photo next to the animal at sunset. The previous weekend, he caught four sharks on the same beaches.

“That man should NEVER wear a shirt,” suggested Shirley Moore, while Rachel Waugh wondered “What shark? All I see are abdominals. ”

Sudal has left men and women equally impressed.

“That shark is crazy. Like your abs,” said a user identified as Tony Caz, while Sam Schroeder wrote:” Man, I’m going to need your exercise plan.”

Whether it’s the shark or the expert’s physique, his photos have scored thousands of “likes” on Instagram.

In the comments, some users also took the opportunity to criticize Sudal for catching sharks on the beaches of Florida. The expert explained that they capture them to reasearch and learn about these animals.

“To discover how they move and why, depending on water quality, temperature, climate change, things like that,” Sudal added about his work to the Daily Mail.