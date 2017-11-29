What’s the difference between Art Basel, Miami Art Week and Art Miami?

This is an easy one.

Art Basel in Miami Beach is the main event, with 268 of the world’s top galleries showcasing modern, contemporary and cutting-edge work. Most everything is for sale. It is a sister fair to Art Basel, held each June in Switzerland. It is held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1900 Convention Center Drive.

Miami Art Week began in 2001 when the European Art Basel made Miami its U.S. home for five days in early December. Now it has grown to involve almost two dozen art fairs, exhibits all around town and events, lectures and panels. Many events are free. Art Basel is the cornerstone but only part of Miami Art Week.

Art Miami is the city’s longest-running fair and popular with locals who don’t want to trek to Miami Beach and – increasingly -with collectors. Prices typically are slightly less than prices at Art Basel, though even here most works are beyond most of our wallets. This year, Art Miami has moved from its previous home in Wynwood to the former Miami Herald site on Biscayne Bay at 14th Street. It also has a sister fair, CONTEXT, for emerging works; the price of entry is included with your Art Miami ticket.

Design Miami/ is another sister fair also held this week in Miami Beach; it focuses on furniture, jewelry and other design objects. It is held in a giant tent on the west side of the Miami Beach Convention Center.